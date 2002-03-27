Conference on Franchising in Latin America to be Held in New Orleans

<b></b>
Denver--Small to medium-sized franchise companies would do well to follow the lead of their super-sized counterparts and seek expansion opportunities in the Western Hemisphere, according to representatives from the Chamber of the Americas. To assist companies in this direction, the chamber, in conjunction with the International Franchise Expo, is presenting the 2nd Annual Conference on Franchising in Latin America at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on April 18.

Topics covered at the conference include cultural differences, finding the right partner, regulatory issues and trademark protection. For more information, visit www.chamberoftheamericas.com. -Chamber of the Americas

