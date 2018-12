<b></b>

March 28, 2002 1 min read

Miami--Burger King unveiled the BK Veggie last week, hoping to provide a meatless alternative to the Whopper and other fast-food fare. The flame-broiled, soy-free patty offers a blend of vegetables, grains and spices on a sesame seed bun. Topped with reduced-fat mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes, the burger provides a leaner fast-food alternative--only 10 grams of fat and 330 calories. A Whopper has 39 grams of fat and 680 calories. -Associated Press