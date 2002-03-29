Expansion News--Captain D's, Medicap, Tony Roma's

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood has signed two franchise development agreements that will result in the opening of nine new restaurants in Texas and Tennessee over the next several years. Under the terms of the first agreement, Captain D's will franchise eight company-owned restaurants in the Houston area and award territorial rights for eight new franchise locations. The second agreement calls for the opening of a single Captain D's unit to open in Murfeesboro, Tennessee. -Captain D's Seafood

West Des Moines, Iowa--Medicap Pharmacies will focus its key expansion efforts in Southeastern U.S. markets in 2002, particularly in the Carolinas. -Chain Store Age

Dallas--Romacorp Inc., parent company of Tony Roma's, announced the signing of two major domestic franchise development agreements. A minimum of seven new restaurants will be developed in the Detroit area under one agreement; an unknown number of restaurants will open in the Pacific Northwest under the second agreement. -Romacorp Inc.

