Insurance Records

Keep yourself out of trouble with accurate records of your insurance policies.

March 26, 2002 1 min read

Keep all records pertaining to your company's insurance policies. This includes auto, life, health, fire, general liability and any other coverage you may obtain to decrease the risk of liability in a specific area. List carriers of the policies and the underwriting agents who issued the policies. Also, maintain records on any claims made against your policies in order to resolve any misunderstandings that may arise.

When updating your records, enter all information about the payment of premiums: the date the check was written, the amount and which policy it was written for. This will help with payment disputes and tax preparation.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business