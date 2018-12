A cardinal rule for successful entrepreneurs is "find a market niche."

Specialization in a product area can make you the recognized expert. If you try to compete in an entire category, your message may be so scattered that customers will flock to other companies that specialize in niches within your category. You can't be everything to everybody. Be happy being everything to a few people.

