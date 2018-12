Get better results out of your cold calls with these tips.

February 12, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stand up when you talk on the phone. It puts power and confidence in your voice. Smile when you say hello. It makes you sound relaxed and confident. Prospects can't see these telephone tricks, but they'll hear and feel the difference in your tone--and in your persuasive powers.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need