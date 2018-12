Keep the relationship with your distributor on good terms with on-time payments.

March 29, 2002



Some distributors offer terms of up to 90 days on paying their invoices. This is a friendly "float," which can prove very helpful to start-up businesses. Keep your payments to distributors on time, and you'll build a long and mutually beneficial relationship.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales