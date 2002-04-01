Arbitration or Litigation?

Having trouble choosing between the two? Here are some factors to consider when making your decision.

The decision to arbitrate or go to court is core to the strategy in many contract negotiations and most commercial disputes. If the dispute involves technical issues or a small amount, or if the parties want to preserve a commercial relationship, arbitration may be better. If the dispute involves a complex legal issue such as the interpretation of a contract clause or the intent of a law or regulation, or if the relationship between the parties is marked by hostility, litigation may make more sense.

Because the decision of how to resolve disputes is often made when the relationship is formalized--well in advance of any disagreement--businesses should consider the following features of each method as early as possible:

Arbitration is informal. In arbitration, the parties choose an arbitrator or select from among names provided by an outside organization such as the American Arbitration Association. In theory, arbitrators generally are fair-minded and have expertise in the subject of the dispute. Reality and theory may, however, diverge: The arbitrators on a list may not really have technical knowledge of the specific subject. And arbitrators, like juries, bring to the process their own biases and beliefs based on experience. For the most part, judges are assigned to cases randomly. They cannot be knowledgeable about technical issues of every case, and they rely on testimony and argument to make their decisions. Although they have considerable discretion, judges are bound by rules of procedure and evidence. Those rules are relaxed in arbitration proceedings. For example, "hearsay" evidence is frequently admitted, and contract interpretation cases may permit testimony that would be inadmissible in a trial. This informality may work against a party if the dispute hinges on documents and testimony that a judge would not admit as evidence, just as it may benefit a party that has reason to fear tough evidentiary standards.

If you believe that the law is on your side, if the stakes are large and if an amicable relationship with your adversary is not a primary consideration, traditional litigation may be a better choice for resolving your dispute. It may also provide an incentive to discuss an early settlement.

John R. McGinley Jr. is an attorney in the corporate division of Eckert Seamans Cherin and Mellott LLC. He made be contacted at (412) 566-6000.