Creating Your Marketing Message
Here's how to make the message a positive one.
- First, create a one- or two-sentence positioning statement describing what sets you apart from your competition. Keep it short, simple and snappy, and then communicate it in some form in all your marketing materials.
- Don't scrimp when crafting your marketing message. If you don't have the talent, pay for a professional to design your logo and marketing materials. You need these to represent you professionally and persuasively.
- Use public relations to spread the word. Don't overlook community newspapers or local radio stations when sending out press releases.
- Finally, remember your goal is to build positive awareness of your business.
