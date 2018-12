One negative interaction with a customer can cripple your business.

Make sure you deal with all your customers in good faith and with integrity. A single disgruntled customer can do some serious damage to your reputation. Negative word-of-mouth, especially on computer bulletin boards and the Internet, can cripple your business, even more than positive public relations can help it. So do things right from the get-go and treat customers with respect.

