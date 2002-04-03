Get Insured

You need insurance for your business--period.

April 3, 2002

There are so few homebased businesses that do not require some sort of business insurance that you should simply assume you need it. Why? Because if you are a sole proprietorship or partnership, you can be personally sued for business actions. If you are a corporation, your entire operation can become extinct--and your shareholders very upset--should a lawsuit or other problem call for huge sums of money that the corporation cannot produce.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business