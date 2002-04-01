Changes at Cici's Pizza

April 1, 2002 1 min read

Coppell, Texas--Putting a new spin on its image is CiCi's Pizza, with changes including a new logo, new tastes and updated restaurant décor in 50 locations. Visual improvements to existing restaurants include lighter, brighter interior paint colors and cleaner, simpler window graphics and signage. The chain's hallmark all-you-can-eat buffet will undergo changes as well, offering a wider variety of specialty pizzas, including BBQ chicken and bacon cheeseburger.

These image and menu updates coincide with a 150-store expansion that will increase CiCi's size by 50 percent. -QSR