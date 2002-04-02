Captain D's Introduces New Restaurant Design

April 2, 2002 1 min read

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood has opened the first two restaurants to feature the company's newest and most compact unit design, developed to boost expansion opportunities in food courts and other non-traditional sites. The restaurants are also the first of several Captain D's units planned for U.S. military installations around the world, under a franchise development agreement with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

The first compact location, operated by AAFES, opened in December on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. The second, also operated by AAFES, opened in January on Lacklund Air Force Base in San Antonio. -Nichol & Company Ltd.