Pizza Chains Hope New Products Pan Out To Boost Sales

April 4, 2002 1 min read

New York City--The nation's largest pizza chains, eyeing product launches as a key tactic for 2002, hope to entice customers with offerings that range from new specialty promotional pies to an improved deep-dish pizza. Pizza Hut recently debuted the calzone-like P'Zone, Papa John's introduced two limited-time pizzas, Little Caesars is rolling out a reformulated deep-dish pie that has more toppings and a crunchier crust, and Domino's recently introduced Cinnastix. The chains are hoping these new menu items will lead to increased sales after two years in which many pizza companies, including Domino's and Pizza Hut, recorded flat sales. -Nation's Restaurant News