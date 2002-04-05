Financial News--Cousins, Domino's Papa John's

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin--Cousins Subs saw record sales of $71.6 million in 2001, a figure that was boosted by a 2.3 increase in sales and the opening of 17 new stores. -Cousins Subs

Ann Arbor, Michigan--For the fourth quarter 2001, Domino's Inc. saw net income increase 45.9 percent and franchised, same-store sales increase 3.6 percent. -Domino's Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's announced that February same-store sales declined 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, systemwide international sales rose 10.4 percent in the same period. -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur