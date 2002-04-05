Financial News--Cousins, Domino's Papa John's

April 5, 2002 1 min read

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin--Cousins Subs saw record sales of $71.6 million in 2001, a figure that was boosted by a 2.3 increase in sales and the opening of 17 new stores. -Cousins Subs

Ann Arbor, Michigan--For the fourth quarter 2001, Domino's Inc. saw net income increase 45.9 percent and franchised, same-store sales increase 3.6 percent. -Domino's Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's announced that February same-store sales declined 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, systemwide international sales rose 10.4 percent in the same period. -Reuters