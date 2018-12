Lend your expertise to your clients.

April 3, 2002 1 min read

If a client has an informal panel of advisors, offer to join. One of the problems for people who work independently or have small businesses is that they don't have enough people to use as sounding boards. By acting as an expert, you'll send your credibility soaring and you'll make solid contacts with other advisors. Creating a similar panel for your business is also good practice.

