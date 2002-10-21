Train Your Employees Right

There are really two types of training, both of which you'll need to harmonize with the lifestyle of your company.

What are these training methods?

Training that integrates new hires into your current system: Each new employee needs to know what he or she is supposed to do for you.

Training to expand or refresh the skills of your employees.

If you don't train your people carefully, how do you expect them to act any differently than they did at their previous job? Every business has its own procedures. You need to systematically show your new hires how to work smoothly in their new environment, with new processes and work rules and to help your long-term employees continue to develop their skills.

