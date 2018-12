Smart marketers mix media instead of targeting a single marketing venue.

February 6, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you communicate using a variety of media (print, broadcast, outdoor, transit), you reach more people and have more chances to reinforce your marketing message. If a consumer hears your ad on the radio, then sees a billboard with your ad, it strengthens your message and increases brand awareness. Examine available media, then develop environments for the lowest cost.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business