How to Hook the Media on Your Story

To be noticed by the press, sometimes it helps to be resourceful.
Here are some ideas:

  • Talk to your friends who run businesses and ask if any of them have a contact at the media outlet in which you're interested. Ask them to share the name or put in a good word for you.
  • In addition to sending the release to the business editor, also mail a copy to a business staff member. You can often find the names listed on the newspaper's masthead.
  • Follow your mailing of the press release or feature-story pitch with a personal phone call. Explain that you're checking to see if the editor got your piece, if there were any questions and so on. You'll probably get the bum's rush when you call, but you won't hurt your cause.
  • Review the last few months of the business pages (or broadcast venue) and see which companies appear to have more-than-average luck in getting coverage. Give the company a call and ask to talk to the individual in charge of public relations. Explain that you've noticed their PR success, and you'd like a few tips on how you can emulate it. Don't call a competitor, of course. People like to be recognized for their success; you'll likely learn trick or two.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

