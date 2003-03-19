Star Search

Star treatment isn't just for people in the movies.

You can also make your clients the stars of your business. People love to be recognized and appreciated for their patronage. With their permission, why not hang your customers' photos in your place of business? Or feature clients in your company's newsletter? You can be sure that the featured clients will pass the word about their appearance to friends, family and business associates. That helps spread the word about your business at the same time. The ties you create by making customers feel like they're a part of your organization are stronger than any sales pitch or brochure, and they don't cost anything.

