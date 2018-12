Typewriters still have their place in business.

April 10, 2002 1 min read

While it is true that computers have revolutionized the way the world does business, typewriters still have their place in the office environment. Most businesses that use standardized applications, government paperwork, official forms and other preprinted documents could not survive without typewriters. For ease of use and size of investment, typewriters are hard to beat.

