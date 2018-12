Customers expect it--so don't let them down.

May 23, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Consumers like debit cards because they eliminate the hassle of writing checks, offset the need to carry wads of cash, and ensure security, thanks to a customer-activated secret personal identification number (PIN).

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need