McDonald's to Post Sixth Quarterly Decline, Concedes Service Woes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--Officials of McDonald's Corp., which is expected to post its sixth straight decrease in quarterly profits later this month, admitted to customer service problems at more than half of the company's 13,000 U.S. restaurants. The company said that more than half of its restaurants can improve their levels of quality, service and cleanliness, based on 22,000 mystery shopping visits conducted earlier this year as part of the chain's major push to upgrade operations.

Looking to increase speed of service, McDonald's will spend more than $20 million in the first quarter to give its U.S. franchisees $2,000 per restaurant to cover some of the equipment costs for installing "team service" at the front counter. That time-saving measure has one employee taking an order while another employee fulfills it. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform