Arby's Could Yield Tasty Triarc Returns

April 10, 2002 1 min read

New York City--New York-based and listed Triarc's main operating asset is the Arby's restaurant franchise. The company doesn't own any stores--it owns the name and marketing rights and thus collects royalties from franchisees. That business seems to be doing all right: 2001 revenue should be about $90 million, a modest increase from the previous year. As for growth, Triarc plans to open several hundred more stores in North America over the next eight years. -The Globe and Mail