Trends, Issues and Strategies for Franchising in 2002

April 12, 2002 1 min read

Crete, Illinois--Franchise Recruiters Ltd., a franchise management recruiting firm, recently released its "Annual Franchise Business Development Survey" and produced the "Franchise Business Trends Report." These studies represent the yearly outlook and projections of growth and development for all industries within the business of franchising.

For the year 2002, these studies predict that competition will force companies to constantly review and adjust prices, co-branding will become more important for non-traditional growth and franchisors will closely review international expansion plans. -Franchise Recruiters Ltd.