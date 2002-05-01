Look Who's Home

The top 101 homebased franchises for 2002

May 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The so-called cocooning trend is spreading beyond sofa dwellers and is catching on with success-oriented entrepreneurs. While re-evaluating priorities and seeking balance as well as opportunity, this new species of franchise is tapping into homebased businesses' long-term appeal. Fortunately, franchises are rising to meet the need; more and more of them are allowing franchisees to work from the comfort of their homes.

Want to run a thriving business without stepping outside your door? This year's top 101 homebased franchises are listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2002 Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies (Franchise 500® ranking appears in parentheses).

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Instead, it's meant to be a tool you can use while doing your personal franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. As with any business purchase, a thorough, independent investigation must always be your first step toward success.