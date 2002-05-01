Look Who's Home

The top 101 homebased franchises for 2002
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The so-called cocooning trend is spreading beyond sofa dwellers and is catching on with success-oriented entrepreneurs. While re-evaluating priorities and seeking balance as well as opportunity, this new species of franchise is tapping into homebased businesses' long-term appeal. Fortunately, franchises are rising to meet the need; more and more of them are allowing franchisees to work from the comfort of their homes.

Want to run a thriving business without stepping outside your door? This year's top 101 homebased franchises are listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2002 Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies (Franchise 500® ranking appears in parentheses).

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Instead, it's meant to be a tool you can use while doing your personal franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. As with any business purchase, a thorough, independent investigation must always be your first step toward success.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

So You Launched Your Startup -- Now What?

Starting a Business

How Steven Li Balances School and Business

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven