Keep It Legal

April 10, 2002 5 min read

(YoungBiz.com) - Getting ready to start a business? It's always a good idea to consult a lawyer or a certified public accountant about the legal structure of your business and any legal steps you need to take.

Regulations about legal requirements for small businesses vary greatly from state to state, and even city to city. If you aren't sure what's required where you live, here is a checklist for researching the regulations that apply to you.

Small-business advice: Contact your local Small Business Administration office or Small Business Development Center--they specialize in helping people start businesses. Ask for handouts, brochures and advice on the legal requirements for starting your business.

In most circumstances, someone under 18 cannot sign legal documents or contracts. You may need to have a parent, guardian or mentor as a business partner or associate so this person can sign legal papers for you. A lawyer can explain your options and help you structure an ownership agreement that will fit your needs. For more information, read "Choose Your Business Structure." Business name registration: If you plan to use a name for your business other than your full given birth name, most states require that you register your "fictitious" name. This procedure is also known as filing a "doing business as" (DBA) form, or getting a certificate of assumed name. The fees for this registration are usually $25 to $75. In some states, you will also be required to run a public notice in your local newspaper announcing your new business name. In states where there is no name registration statute, a trademark is the best way to protect your business name. For more about registering a business name, read "Filing a DBA" on YoungBiz.com.

