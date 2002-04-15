Lowering Your Legal Fees
Here are five tips to help cut your legal expenses.
1 min read
- First--and most obvious--choose the right lawyer. You'll want to match his or her skills with your needs. And it helps if the lawyer has other small-business clients.
- Determine the best fee structure for your business. Will the lawyer charge you by the hour, on a contingency or on a fixed-fee base?
- For certain legal tasks, use paralegals instead of attorneys. This alone can save you thousands of dollars.
- Don't call your attorney just to chat. Usually those "small talks" turn into billable hours, which can add up.
- Finally, don't accept--negotiate. Ask for prompt-payment discounts. Even a seemingly small discount of 5 percent can, over time, be significant.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ