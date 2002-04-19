Financial News--7-Eleven, McDonald's, Papa John's, Sonic

April 19, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas--Same-store sales at 7-Eleven locations open at least a year rose 1.4 percent in March from a year ago. Gasoline sales fell 5.1 percent due to a 17-cent-per-gallon fall in the average retail price of gasoline. -Dallas Business Journal

Oak Brook, Illinois--Shares of McDonald's Corp. fell 1.6 percent after the fast-food giant gave a disappointing outlook in its first quarter preview. Executives for the company said that same-store restaurant sales for the first two months of 2002 were flat in the United States. -Reuters

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's International Inc. announced that systemwide comparable sales for the five-week period ended March 31 increased 1.9 percent, composed of a 3.2 percent increase at company-owned restaurant and a 1.5 percent increase at franchise locations. -Papa John's International Inc.

Oklahoma City--Second-quarter earnings at Sonic Corp. climbed about 29 percent, driven by a 7.3 percent surge in sales in restaurants open at least one year. During the period, the company opened 29 new drive-ins, 22 of which were franchised. -Reuters