Train Employees Yourself
Suggestions for starting a training program at your company
- Determine your training goals and make sure they are specific.
- Honestly assess your current training program, if you have one. Then identify the area, if any, that works well in your business, and try to duplicate those efforts.
- If you have any stand-out employees, enlist their aid in training others. And if they are going to be training others, it might help to send them to training themselves.
- Finally, the task may seem overwhelming, but on-the-job training is really four steps: tell, show, do and follow up.
