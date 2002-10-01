On With the Show

Trade shows are the primary way for new businesses to find suppliers.

All major suppliers in an industry display their products at seasonal trade shows, where retailers go to buy and look at new items.

Although retailers buy from various sources year-round, trade shows are an important event in every store owner's buying cycle. Most retailers attend at least one trade show per year. Smart buyers come prepared with a seasonal budget calculated either in dollar amounts or in quantities of various merchandise.

