Heeling Art

The first step toward getting his life back to where he wanted it was getting his shoe business off on the right foot.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Roger Adams, 47, inventor and president of Heeling Sports Ltd.

Company: Athletic footwear company founded in 1998 that features Heelys, a shoe with a removable wheel in the heel.

2001 Sales: more than $25 million

Roller Boy: "I grew up in a roller rink. My claim to fame was being [in the Guinness Book of World Records] as the youngest baby to roller skate. My mom and dad had skating rinks, my sister had a huge skate distributorship, and my nephew manufactured skates. I was the only one who did the unthinkable and [broke from tradition]. But I'm back!"

"There's a magic in believing in your product, and, when that comes, the rest falls into place."

Wheels Start Turning: "It was a crazy time in my life; I had gone through a divorce and hated my job. I saw these kids on inline skates, skateboards and bicycles and flashed back to a time when I was happier. I thought, 'There's got to be something new out there.' I started tinkering in my garage, got the neighborhood kids involved, and, after a few days, I thought I really I had something."

The Ball Got Rolling: "I started talking to big shoe companies and some other folks. But a call from a VC presented a deal I couldn't refuse, which was to keep the majority of the company, name, management and do it myself."

Wheel Bliss: "This has been a blessing for me. There's something about being willing to say 'I've had it; I'm going to do something I want to do.' That, coupled with finding something I believe in, is what made Heelys work."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market