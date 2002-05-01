Cool Clicks 05/02
Exportise: BuyUSA.com, a joint venture between IBM and the Department of Commerce, helps small businesses go international by pairing small U.S. exporters of products and services with international buyers. More than 14,000 businesses in 112 countries have signed on with BuyUSA.com; members can access the trade partner database and receive trade counseling from specialists. All this is backed by the expertise of the Commercial Service, the export solutions unit of the Commerce Department. For growing businesses that already export, BuyUSA.com can help extend your reach. For newbies, it's a user-friendly place to get started.