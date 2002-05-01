Cool Clicks 05/02

This site can help your company go international.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Exportise: BuyUSA.com, a joint venture between IBM and the Department of Commerce, helps small businesses go international by pairing small U.S. exporters of products and services with international buyers. More than 14,000 businesses in 112 countries have signed on with BuyUSA.com; members can access the trade partner database and receive trade counseling from specialists. All this is backed by the expertise of the Commercial Service, the export solutions unit of the Commerce Department. For growing businesses that already export, BuyUSA.com can help extend your reach. For newbies, it's a user-friendly place to get started.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market