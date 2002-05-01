Gear 05/02

The latest iMac and a top-of-the-line notebook

May 1, 2002 1 min read

iMac



Apple



(800) MY-APPLE



www.www.apple.com



Street price: $1,799

The new iMac looks like it floated off a spaceship and onto your desk. It runs Mac OS X and features an 800 MHz PowerPC G4 processor boosted by a Velocity Engine, 256MB of SDRAM, as well as a 60GB Ultra ATA hard drive. Its 15-inch flat-panel LCD is adjustable, and the legacy-free pod squeezes in a 56Kbps modem, three USB ports, two FireWire ports and A/V inputs.

Satellite 5105-S607

