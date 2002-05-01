Gear 05/02
iMac
- Apple
- (800) MY-APPLE
- www.www.apple.com
- Street price: $1,799
The new iMac looks like it floated off a spaceship and onto your desk. It runs Mac OS X and features an 800 MHz PowerPC G4 processor boosted by a Velocity Engine, 256MB of SDRAM, as well as a 60GB Ultra ATA hard drive. Its 15-inch flat-panel LCD is adjustable, and the legacy-free pod squeezes in a 56Kbps modem, three USB ports, two FireWire ports and A/V inputs.
Satellite
5105-S607
- Toshiba
- (800) TOSHIBA
- www.csd.toshiba.com
- Street price: $2,499 Who needs a desktop PC? Not you--if you have a Satellite 5105-S607. Powered by Intel's new 1.7 GHz Pentium 4 Processor-M, video explodes off its 15-inch display, thanks to a NVIDIA's GeForce4 440 Go graphics processor. With 512MB RAM, a 40GB hard drive, a V.90 modem and a 10/100 Ethernet port, the 5105-S607 is superior to most desktop PCs and comes with Lotus Smart Suite and Windows XP.