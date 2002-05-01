My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Laptop of Luxury

With lots of convenient features, these jam-packed laptops can make your life easier.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

You're stuck in the airport wondering if an e-mail from that important client has come in yet. It's just you, your laptop and a Wi-Fi wireless connection zone. Is your laptop prepared to check your e-mail right then and there? If you've got one of these notebook computers, the answer would be yes. This new breed of laptop is really the Swiss Army Knife of wired and wireless communication tools. Beyond the 56Kbps V.90 dial-up modem, you also get built-in Ethernet, Wi-Fi and sometimes Bluetooth.

Advances in wireless technology make built-in Wi-Fi especially attractive. Nothing beats tapping into your own business network miles away at fast speeds of up to 11Mbps. If you've joined other businesses installing Wi-Fi wireless networks in their offices, then a laptop like the $2,299 Gateway Solo 9550xl will work seamlessly.

These well-equipped laptops may fall outside most people's budgets, but they're good alternatives for desktop replacements. At $1,599 (all prices street), Sony VAIO SRX77 is the most affordable, but doesn't offer Bluetooth. You can fix that problem with a notebook Bluetooth card like the 3Com Wireless Bluetooth PC Card for $125.

Even if you can't think of any uses offhand for Bluetooth in your laptop, you'll be glad you got it. Many new mobile phones and other devices are now equipped with Bluetooth. Compaq, for example, built the technology into its $649 iPaq H3870 handheld. This sets the stage for quick, hot-syncing of data.

Don't let attractive communications options blind you to the rest of the specs. Choose a laptop based on price, memory, storage, weight and features like DVD drives and CD-RW drives. Just remember: A laptop that connects anywhere will put you at the head of the class whether you're on the road, in an airport or just roaming around the office.

Shopping List
If you're scouting for a few good laptops, here's a roster of top-performance portables to keep in mind.

PRODUCTCONTACTPROCESSORHARD DRIVEFEATURESSTREET PRICE
Gateway
Solo 9550xl		(800) 846-4208
www.gateway.com		1.13 GHz Pentium III30GB/256MBWeighs 8 pounds, FireWire,Windows XP, no Bluetooth$2,299
Hewlett-Packard
HP Pavilion zt1190		(888) 999-4747
www.hp.com		1.2 GHz Pentium III40GB/512MBWeighs 5.9 pounds, FireWire,Bluetooth optional$1,999
IBM
ThinkPad A30p
265366U		(888) SHOP-IBM
www.ibm.com		1.2 GHz Pentium III48GB/128MBWeighs 7 pounds, FireWire, Bluetooth$3,249
Sony
VAIO
SRX77		(888) 595-VAIO
www.sony.com		800 MHz Pentium III20GB/128MBWeighs 2.76 pounds, FireWire, Memory Stick slot, no Bluetooth$1,599
Toshiba
Portege 4000		(800) TOSHIBA
www.toshiba.com		750 MHz Pentium III30GB/256MBUltra-portable, custom configure at Web site, Bluetooth$2,378

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook