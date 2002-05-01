Growth Strategies

Kids These Days

Senior staff hopelessly out of date? Younger mentors can help them keep up.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

One of the most valuable things Judy Kirpich has learned is that some of the best ideas come from people who were barely born when she started in marketing 23 years ago. "I routinely get technology information from younger employees who have grown up on computers," says the 49-year-old CEO and co-founder of Grafik Marketing Communications Inc. in Alexandria, Virginia.

What Kirpich is doing is reverse mentoring--matching younger employees who know a lot about the Internet, wireless commerce or some other field with senior managers who aren't so up on the latest digital domains. Joining youthful insight with elder influence can have long-lasting benefits. Kirpich says she was cool to technology in the 1980s, but invested in computers at the urging of the younger set in her company. "If I hadn't listened to the younger people," says Kirpich, "we'd be out of business."

Reverse mentoring has probably been around forever, but it first became a mainstream idea a few years ago when General Electric's then-CEO, Jack Welch, ordered several hundred of his top managers to hook up with younger employees to learn about the Internet. Since then, reverse mentoring has been seen as useful for managing intergenerational differences at work, understanding younger consumers and generally fishing around for new ideas.

The Outsiders

Keys to successful reverse mentoring include training the mentor to be patient and restricting his or her advice to the relevant topic, says Jerry Wind, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, who oversees a reverse mentoring program matching entrepreneurs and other executives with MBA student mentors. Privacy and confidentiality are also important for CEOs who don't wish to be seen as depending on tips from from employees with less experience. Partially for that reason, Wind says mentors should come from outside the organization. Using outsiders also avoids issues with other employees who see a junior worker getting special access to the executive suite.

For Kirpich, reverse mentoring has both informal and formal aspects. She gets information about the latest software and systems by simply unceremoniously asking questions of younger staffers she thinks might know the answer. She also encourages and receives unsolicited tips. The formal, public component involves inviting younger employees to stage presentations for all members of the company, at which they can pass on design ideas, technological innovations or other information.

But reverse mentoring isn't always especially useful. For example, it can't help cope with a recession, Kirpich notes, because younger employers haven't experienced one. She also doesn't plan to seek advice on client presentations, selling, finance or long-term strategy from her younger workers.

Reverse mentoring is probably unappreciated by most entrepreneurs, says Matt Starcevich, a Bartlesville, Oklahoma, executive coach and mentoring trainer. Starcevich found little reverse mentoring occurring when he conducted an online survey on the topic last year. One reason may be that people do it without officially naming it "mentoring," but Starcevich also suspects that many reverse mentoring initiatives withered because they lacked clear goals and adequate structure. "The idea is good, but it needs help," he says.

For her part, Kirpich sees reverse mentoring as permanently embedded in the way Grafik does business. She fears, however, that entrepreneurs may be biased against taking advice from twentysomething tech experts as part of a backlash from the bursting dotcom bubble. "That would be a tremendous harm," she says, "if people are so jaded by the dotcom experience that they cut out that younger voice."

The Center for Coaching and Mentoring has online survey results and discussions about reverse mentoring at www.coachingandmentoring.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?