What's New 05/02

Helping keep the school kids dressed up to code

May 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

When Jamey Elrod couldn't find a business selling school uniforms in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the mother of two started one. Elrod founded Educational Outfitters LLC in 1998 with her husband, Brian, selling uniforms for students attending public and private elementary, middle and high schools.

Educational Outfitters began franchising in October 2001 and is looking for owner/operators to open shops in smaller towns.