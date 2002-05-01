Visitation Rights

America's top 5 destinations have what you're looking for.

America's top business travel destinations are bouncing back from the effects of terrorism and the recession with summertime bargains. Here's a look at the top five destinations and what you can expect to find in each.

1. New York City: The popular Summer Restaurant Week takes place June 24 to 30, when, for about $20 (excluding beverage, tax and tip), restaurant-goers can indulge in a three-course meal at more than 150 of the city's best dining establishments. Special savings at hotels, plus discounts on shopping, theater tickets and tours, are also available through August. For a summer 2000 Official NYC Guide, click on www.nycvisit.com or call (800) NYC-VISIT.

2. Los Angeles: The City of Angels may be a sprawling metropolis, but some of its most impressive discounts are in a small package called The LA Card. For more information on the card's two-for-one discounts and special offers on entertainment destinations, cultural attractions, shopping and restaurants, click on www.lacvb.com.

3. Chicago: The Windy City offers special incentives connected to its summer-long music series through September. Look for exceptional hotel deals, themed weekends and discount packages. For information, call (877) 244-2246 or click on www.877chicago.com.

4. Houston: You'll find Texas-sized vacation packages that include a two-night stay in town as well as tickets to the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston's Museum of Fine Arts, the Space Center Houston and special offers at other attractions. You can even upgrade the package to include Six Flags tickets to AstroWorld/WaterWorld and theater performances. Click on www.houston-guide.com for more details.

5. Philadelphia: A compelling summer program offers discount hotel stays as well as special offers at a variety of restaurants, shops and attractions. Get a CityPass booklet for coupons discounting many of Philadelphia's attractions. For information, log on to www.gophila.com.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org.