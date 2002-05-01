Tough Competition

Hurry with your spacecraft school--before these kids start crowding the market.
Do today's children care about business? Apparently they do. We made a trip to Belleview School in Sonora, California, and asked the third graders what kind of business they'd like to own someday. Here are some of the answers they gave us:

  • I would like to own a dude ranch when I am older because I love animals, especially horses. The name of my dude ranch would be Palomino Getaway. The type of service I would give is breakfast in bed each morning at 8 o'clock. This would be a great business for me because I am great with horses. --Lindsey
  • When I am older I would like to own a business called Hot Glass Classes. I would teach people how to sculpt things with hot glass, like a candle holder made out of glass. It would be fun to teach people how to sculpt things out of melted glass. --Dylan
  • When I grow up I would like to own a designing company. I would like to call it Our Business Is There for You. I would like to make different types of clothes for kids and grown-ups. I would like to do this because I'm good at designing clothes for people. --Halle Rose
  • When I grow up I would like to own a spacecraft school. I'd name my business Air Craft Technology, and I'd teach people how to drive spacecraft. I would tell people how long it takes to get to the moon, and I would tell them all about the moon. I would do this because in case there was another war we would be prepared. --Lauren
  • When I grow up I would like to own a video game and console store. The name of it would be Pro-Game-Exchange. I would sell the video games for $3, $6, $10, $20 and $40. I would sell the consoles for $30, $80, $120, $400 and $405. --Scott

