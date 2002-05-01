Ready to Ware

2002's upgrade to Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Software--and you don't even have to register it!
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

This year's "Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Software" includes updated versions of old favorites as well as new titles designed specifically to aid entrepreneurs. In addition to the main 15-category desktop software chart, we've included updates to the list of leading ASPs and the handheld software chart. While the ups and downs of this past year's economy have shortened the ASP list, the handheld chart has ballooned. Microsoft's Pocket PC has proved itself as a contender to the Palm OS, and software for both operating systems continues to grow. Whether you prefer your software on your desktop, in the palm of your hand or outside your business walls, this year's charts are sure to aid you in your search for the perfect application.

