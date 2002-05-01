It Figures 05/02
A New World
Believe it or not, the world didn't always have essentials such as cell phones and e-mail. Just take a look around your office. Some of the devices you can't live without have been around longer than you think.
|Growing Strong
AS IN 1977, CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK AND FLORIDA
remain the dominant states in terms of the number of women-owned businesses. Judging by the numbers, however, it's easy to see the marked growth nationwide.
|Minority Rules
IN THE PAST 25 YEARS,
minority-owned small businesses have experienced tremendous growth. Here's how far they've come.
$2.30
minimum wage in 1977
$6.75
25 million
small businesses exist today. That number has increased dramatically since 1977, when there were only 14.7 million small businesses.
