Keep in Touch With Customers
It's important that people be able to reach you when they need you.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here's how to remain as accessible as possible:
- Maintain an up-to-date phone system. Your communications technology is advancing so quickly, it's hard to keep up. Call several phone companies and compare how they can serve your needs.
- Get connected with a reliable voice messaging system and/or a cell phone and pager. Remember, busy signals are unprofessional, so make sure calls are forwarded to an answering system if you're on the line.
- Strongly consider creating a Web site. A site can establish your presence in the market, provide existing and potential clients with information about your business, and send the message that you are a forward-thinking company.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ