The old two-for-one offer still works.

August 5, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Up your infomercial response rate by always offering a second item free with a purchase. This doesn't mean you have to cut your profits in half--the freebie item can be of a much lower value than the purchased product. Even if the given-away item is of a nominal value, this technique can turn fence sitters into buyers.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business