Dealing With the Press

Broadcasters and newspaper reporters work on very tight schedules. Contact them two or three weeks before the event you want publicized to allow time for a second contact before the event itself. With the trade press, you need to think months ahead. Get a copy of their editorial calendar, which is normally prepared at least a year in advance, before contacting them. Try to tie your release or article in with the issue that relates best to your subject.

