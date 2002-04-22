Cold-Call Basics

New entrepreneurs need to learn to harness the power of the telephone.

April 22, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First, develop the right attitude. When you call, stay calm, collected, focused and confident.

Before you dial, get into a selling mind-set. Ask yourself "What does this prospect need from me?" Then write down all the positive things you can help this client achieve.

The more you think about how you're going to help the customer, the more excited you'll get. In your mind, imagine the prospects are friends coming to you--maintain a friendly, relaxed tone of voice.

Finally, smile while you talk; it actually makes a difference. Remember, conveying a positive image over the phone makes your cold calls more effective.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ