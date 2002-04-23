Creating a Professional Image

Homebased entrepreneurs have a much tougher road to success than traditional business owners do.
Traditional storefronts or office-based businesses can promote themselves by putting up a catchy sign, hanging a bright banner, or even renting spotlights to criss-cross the night sky. You, however, can do none of these things. You will need to depend on your advertising materials to inform your customers of your business. And because this contact may be the best and sometimes the only opportunity you have to introduce your business to potential customers, you must be able to present your business in a dynamic and clear way, with a style and focus that make customers remember you and your business. One of the most powerful ways to create this positive customer perception is by using a well-conceived name and a clean, dynamic logo; these two closely related elements of your business identity are crucial to the success of your business.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

