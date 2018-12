If you're shooting for second place, your strategy is determined by the leader.

October 25, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If 100-year-old Coke owns the older folks, Pepsi has to go for the younger ones (the "new generation"). If Heineken is a leading imported beer, then Beck's has to become the No. 1 German imported beer. As the No. 2 in the industry, you must keep a constant watch on your competition and be able to react swiftly to their moves.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business