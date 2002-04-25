The Benefits of Franchising
In addition to a well-known brand name, buying a franchise offers many other advantages that are not available to the entrepreneur starting a business from scratch. Perhaps the most significant is that you get a proven system of operation and training in how to use it. New franchises can avoid a lot of the mistakes start-up entrepreneurs typically make because the franchisor has already perfected daily routine operations through trial and error.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need