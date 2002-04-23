Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Unveils New Kiosk Concept

April 23, 2002 1 min read

Durango, Colorado--Gourmet chocolate store franchisor Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has opened its first kiosk location at the FlatIron Crossing Mall in Broomfield, Colorado. The kiosk includes a cooking area where caramel apples, fudge and other confections are made. Bulk and packaged chocolates are also sold at the kiosk. Though there has been no agreement announced, Rocky Mountain said it would like to open additional kiosk locations in the near future. -Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.