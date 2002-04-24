Regis to Buy European Salon Chain

<b></b>

Minneapolis--The world's largest group of hairdressers, Regis Corp., has said it will buy Europe's largest salon chain, Jean Louis David. Combined, the two chains will operate almost 10,000 hairdressing salons in eight countries. Regis has 8,600 salons in the United States, while Jean Louis David has 1,200 salons in Europe, Brazil and the United States. Regis did not disclose the terms of the deal that will make it the largest salon franchisor in Europe. -BBC News